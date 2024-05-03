In loving memory, Bobbie Lou Hackleman

Hackleman- Bobbie Lou, 72, of Casper Wyoming. She passed away at her home on April 22, 2024, of heart failure. She was born on May 3rd, 1951, to Robert L. Duthie and Patricia H. Duthie of Riverton, Wyoming.

Bobbie graduated from Riverton High School, Class of 69. Following her graduation, she went to Salt Lake City, Utah for cosmetology at the Cosmetology School of Design. Soon after returning to Riverton, Wyoming she went to work at the Teton. After few years of working and enjoying bowling. She meets the love of her life Darrel Lee Hackleman, they were married on January 16th, 1977. They celebrated 47 years together. They settled in Casper, Wyoming in 2000. They have 4 children and 3 grandchildren who she thoroughly loved and enjoyed.

Bobbie did hair for over 53 years. After moving to Casper, Wyoming in 2000 Bobbie went to work at Smart Styles then at Popular Living Center for 7 years. And then she went to work at Shepard of Valley for 13 years. Finally retiring in 2022. Bobbie loved to keep house and her favorite color was blue. You could always catch Bobbie watching Gunsmoke in late afternoon or evening.

In addition, to her parents Patricia Helen Peckham and Robert L. Duthie, she was predeceased by a brother, Louis Fredrick Duthie. As well as her In-Laws. James Darrel Hackleman and Janet Lee Hackleman.

Survivors include her husband Darrel Lee Hackleman and their 4 children. Tara (Bart) of Casper, Robert (Launa) Hackleman of Casper, Andrea Shiers of Riverton, and Bryan Hackleman of Casper. As well as her brother David (Linda) Duthie of Riverton, a sister Donna (Louis) Meeks of Pavillion, another sister Patricia Hatle of Riverton. Bobbie’s grand children were Aurora Bowden of Loveland, Colorado, Aydan Capshaw and Everett Hackleman of Casper. Numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life of remembrance will be Sunday May 5th at 11:00 am at the Elks Lodge in Riverton Wyoming.

To share a memory of Bobbie or leave a special message for her family, please click the Share Memories button above.