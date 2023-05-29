Veterans Talking to Veterans coaching program held graduation ceremony at National Museum of Military Vehicles Veterans Fair on Saturday

(Dubois, WY) – A Veterans Service Fair was held at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois the morning of Saturday, May 28, and among the day’s events was the official graduation of the Veterans Talking to Veterans first class of coaches.

Veterans Talking to Veterans is a multi-tiered coaching program designed by Mentor Agility, an expert coaching certification group led by founder and CEO, Dr. Julie Elledge, who also served as one of the main speakers for the ceremony. Dr. Julie Elledge. h/t Vince Tropea

Veterans Talking to Veterans is specifically for Wyoming Veterans and their families, and focuses on creating fellowship, mentorship, motivation, purpose and service, through regular/free online and in person gatherings across the state.

Advertisement

Coaches who graduate from the program are all Veterans and Veteran spouses themselves, the purpose of which is to facilitate peer-to-peer/Veteran-to-Veteran meetings (which the website clarifies is “not therapy”) that promote camaraderie, personal growth and self-efficacy.

The whole program was funded and implemented through the Wyoming Veterans Commission and the administration of Governor Mark Gordon, who was in attendance along with First Lady Jennie Gordon.

Read more about Veterans Talking to Veterans from the Governor, here.

The first class of coaches honored at Saturday’s ceremony are Veterans/spouses from all across the state, with Fremont County represented by at least four.

Advertisement

As coaches were honored and given their certificates, some shared how their own personal experiences they have overcome/are in the process of overcoming can help others going through similar struggles, ranging from dealing with PTSD, sexual assault, systemic racism and generational judgment, the difficulties of returning home, and much more.

Graduates who were in attendance and honored included:

Ed Beason, Todd Bray, Brad Cline, Josh Cruse, Tonya DaFoe, Ken Duncan, Gary Hobbs, Amanda Huckabay, Dan Keierleber, Vicki Keierleber, Wade LeBeau, Kelly Mixson, Doug Null, Aaron Ohnstad, Lori Tanner, Michael Tanner, and Rae Whitley.

Advertisement

Ed Beason. h/t Vince Tropea Todd Bray. h/t Vince Tropea Brad Cline. h/t Vince Tropea Josh Cruse. h/t Vince Tropea Tonya DaFoe. h/t Vince Tropea Ken Duncan. h/t Vince Tropea Gary Hobbs. h/t Vince Tropea Amanda Huckabay. h/t Vince Tropea Dan Keierleber. h/t Vince Tropea Vicki Keierleber. h/t Vince Tropea Wade LeBeau. h/t Vince Tropea Kelly Mixson. h/t Vince Tropea Doug Null. h/t Vince Tropea Aaron Ohnstad. h/t Vince Tropea Lori Tanner. h/t Vince Tropea Michael Tanner. h/t Vince Tropea Rae Whitley. h/t Vince Tropea



(Two other graduates were on the class roster provided to County 10, but not in attendance, including Ryan Elledge and Shane Whitworth.)

Congratulations graduates/coaches!

If you are a Veteran or Veteran’s spouse who would like to learn more about becoming a coach, click here.

Advertisement

For more content from some local Veterans Talking to Veterans coaches, check out:

The recent Mental Health Monday segment on KOVE’s Coffee Time with graduates Michael and Lori Tanner, who discuss Veterans Talking to Veterans as well their new Veterans resource group in Lander

The NMMV/KOVE Embed Report Coffee Time segment featuring graduate Rae Whitley.