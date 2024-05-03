Ballgowns & Badges, MMIP March, craft fairs and garage sales going on this weekend in the 10!

Bet y’all didn’t expect to wake up to snow this morning, did you? Don’t worry, it’ll definitely melted off by this weekend…which is good because there are a few things to do with Spring up to bat and Summer on deck!

The merry month of May brings Cinco De Mayo, the Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day, a ton of graduation commencements, Memorial Day and, weather-permitting, a whole lot of garage sales! Are you having one? Get yours listed for free on County 10 Garage Sales!

FYI…our editor Amanda Fehring chatted with Jerrad Anderson about a couple of events that are going on this weekend, plus her Fehring in the Field podcasts are starting up again, so stay tuned for interesting topics and discussions with Fremont County locals and guests!

Advertisement

There’s always something going on or something to do in Fremont County during the week and on the weekends, so buckle up and drive safe, grab a jacket (and an umbrella…you know, just in case Mother Nature decides to point her finger in Wyoming’s general direction again)…but most of all, have fun!

On Friday…

Time to kick off the garage sale season! The Riverton Branch Library is having its annual Garage Sale today from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and then on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A great event that supports your local library! For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Looks like we’re jumping right into summer! The Lander Summer Craft Fair & Expo opens tonight at 5:00 p.m. and then on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. Free admission, over 50 vendors, plus there will be a creative station with games for the kids! For more information, call Amy Federer at 307-349-8343, or email [email protected].

Advertisement

Musicians, poets, storytellers, comedians, etc.,…there will be an Open Mic hosted by The Literary Rug tonight from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Bar 223 (Lincoln Street Bakery) 223 Lincoln Street in Lander. Sign-ups for 10-minute time slots start at 5:30 p.m. (I believe they have a guitar and keyboard available, but you can also bring your own gear to plug in). Visit the Literary Rug’s Facebook page for more information.

On Saturday…

It’s a cleanup party! The Lander Kiwanis invite you to join them for their North Park Cleanup this morning from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at their Kiwanis shelter, 738-798 N 8th Street. It will be a day of cleaning, painting, fixing, and sprucing up parts of North Park. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided. For more information, contact Ryan Flatt at 406-390-6759.

Advertisement

New location! The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market is now in the city hall parking lot, still at the same time from 9:00-11:00 a.m. It’s a lovely day to support your local growers and producers! The FC Master Gardeners have a Plant Sale planned for Saturday May 25 so mark your calendars for that one! For more information, visit their website.

There will be a Spring Craft Fair today from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Senior Center, 303 East Lincoln. Admission is free, and I hear that there’ll also be a bake sale going on! For more information, visit their Facebook page or call the center at 307-856-6332.

Another new biz in Riverton! There will be a ribbon cutting at 1:00 p.m. today for the Grand Opening of Adult Wreck Center Bar, located at 514 N. Federal Blvd. Enjoy some pulled pork and salads, then at 3:00 p.m. they’ll be sportin’ some cornhole, darts, bocce ball and jenga! They’ll also be having “Yoga & Mimosas” on Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Advertisement

Want to release your inner artist? Riverton Paint & Create is in town again and this time around they’ll be setting up to paint ceramics at The Elks in Riverton, 207 East Main Street. Choose from different packages ranging from $25-$40. They will have 15 different colors to choose from and stencils will be provided, too! Ticket includes: 2.5 hours of painting, your cereamics package, paint, brushes and aprons, music…even help from the RP&C artist. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

Want to come out for a fantastically fun night and support Fremont County law enforcement officers and agencies? Then dress up to the nines (or not) and come out to Ballgowns & Badges tonight at the Chandelle Center in Riverton! Tickets are $50 per person. A delicious roast pig dinner, cash bar, absolutely amazing raffle, live and silent auction items…come out and back the blue! Thank you to WRTA for tonight’s Safe Rides! Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with FCLEF President Brett Johnson! For more information about the event and what FCLEF is all about, visit FCLEF.org or join their Facebook group.

On Sunday…

All are invited to wear red and come out for the 2024 MMIP ’We March For Them’ march and rally today in Riverton. Meet in the FCSD #25 parking lot at the top of Main Street (121 N 5th St.) at 10:30 a.m. The march with police escort begins at 11:00 a.m. and ends at the band shell in Riverton City Park. Keynote speaker is Charlene (Charli) Sleeper of MMIP Billings. Representatives from several local MMIP (Murdered & Missing Indigenous People) agencies and support organizations will be present to speak and give out information. Take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time podcasts with MMIP Co-Chairs Nicole Wagon and Sara Robinson, and visit the MMIP Wind River website at MMIPWindRiver.org for more information. On Facebook @MMIPWIndRiver.

Did you see your event in today’s weekender? Get it listed in the County 10 event calendar. It’s easy and best of all, it’s FREE! Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark and enter all of the info for your event, class, meeting, activity, etc. You can even upload a flyer or graphic, and your posts are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest!