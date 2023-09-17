HappeningNow: Lander Community Veterans Resource Center Constitution Day open house

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Community Veterans Resource Center is currently holding a Constitution Day Open House, happening right now through 6:00 PM this evening. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10





The Resource Center is located at 190 Custer Street in Lander, at the corner of S 2nd Street.

Advertisement

Folks can stop by and learn more about what the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center does and the services they provide, which right now includes Moral Injury Peer-to-Peer group meetings, held on Tuesdays at 6:30 PM, as well as Veterans Talking to Veterans Group Coaching sessions, held Thursdays at 7:00 PM.

Open house attendees will also have the chance to speak with Josh Cruse, a Veteran Outreach Specialist who travels around the state in the Casper Mobile Vet Center vehicle, a mobile counseling center that also helps facilitate getting Veterans other resources they need.

Light refreshments are also being served.

To hear more about the formation of the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center from Michael and Lori Tanner, click here.

Advertisement

To hear more about Veterans Talking to Veterans, click here.