Change of plea hearing set for Quiver; September jury trial vacated

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – An August 17 change of plea hearing has been set for 42-year-old Jason Quiver, one of the parties charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey, according to court documents filed on July 24.

Dewey was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

Advertisement

Quiver initially pled “not guilty” at his May 18 arraignment, resulting in a scheduled September 18 jury trial, but that trial was vacated following a plea agreement that was filed on his behalf on July 10.

Quiver was originally charged with accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree and kidnapping (confinement), both felonies with a 20 year imprisonment maximum sentence.

An amended information was later filed on April 12, which updated the first count to accessory before the fact to manslaughter, which Quiver pled “guilty” to as per the plea agreement stipulations.

The change of plea hearing will take place on August 17.

Advertisement

Quiver is currently being held without bond pending future sentencing.

County 10 will provide updates on Quiver, which can be found here.

Updates on the other parties involved are linked in their names: Keina Duran, Chasity Washington, Kasia Monroe.

Advertisement