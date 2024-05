(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County musician and instructor Keegan Thacker joined us to discuss a brand new song!

Keegan has been involved with the local music scene since a very young age and County 10 recently spotlighted his work with music therapy in local nursing homes.

To listen to the entire podcast, click the player below or search for the County 10 Podcast anywhere you get podcasts. Thacker’s new song can also be heard below, or found on most music streaming services!

