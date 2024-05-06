Riverton City Council to hear economic development funding recommendations, reports during regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes an introduction and oath of office for a patrol officer.

There are also three proclamations on the agenda, for:

-National Foster Care Month

-National Building Safety Month

-National Public Works Week

There will be a public hearing before the council considers a resolution adjusting user fees for the city’s bulk water system.

City staff said the bulk water fees haven’t been adjusted for several years.

The council will also consider a resolution supporting a name change for the Riverton Rendezvous Committee.

Staff said the committee wants to change its name to the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Committee because “they have been confused with the 1838 Rendezvous Association” in the past.

“Also, they stated it would clarify that the committee is responsible for the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally,” staff said.

Staff recommended that the council approve the name change and require the committee to adopt bylaws.

Economic development

The council will hear reports from past recipients of local economic development funding before considering recommendations for new funding from the Evolve, Diversify and Grow our Economy Committee.

The committee received funding applications from eight entities requesting a total of about $420,000 this round, staff said, noting that the current balance of monies available for distribution is about $438,000. h/t City of Riverton

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

-a Fidelity Bonds ordinance on third and final reading

-a $404,000 change order expanding the Major and College View road improvements project

-an electrical jurisdiction change

There will be an executive session regarding personnel and litigation before adjournment.

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.