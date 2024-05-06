County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office May 6, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

FCSO Arrests:

Corbett, John, 27, Riverton, DWUI, DUS, No Proof of Insurance, Registration Violation, Notice Required of Driver, Available Narrative: none

Ellis, Duane, 50, Lander, DWUI, Available Narrative: none

Nelson, Tylar, 20, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: none

Schweda, Douglas, 53, Las Vegas Nevada, Criminal Entry, Property Destruction, Available Narrative: RP advised someone broke into their cabin and was sleeping inside

Wentz, Rueben, 45, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Intoxicated Driver: Major Ave., Riverton, 12:54 AM, Available Narrative: 16 year old juvenile was arrested for DWUI

Agency Assist: Highway 789, Jeffrey City, 1:36 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a truck that ran into a building; FCSO assisted WHP

PI Accident: Highway 28, Lander, 1:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle rollover; FCSO assisted WHP

PI Accident: Little Wind River Bottom Road, Arapahoe, 8:39 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a rollover with two stuck subjects; FCSO assisted WRPD

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 103 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 62 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 13 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 3 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 1 of them reporting property damage. 20 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 5 Driving While Under The Influence, 5 other alcohol related charges, 4 felony charges, and 32 misdemeanor charges.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 169 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 166 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 3 inmates are being housed out of the facility.