Fire yesterday afternoon being worked as a homicide, says RPD

Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy shared they responded to a fire yesterday on the 400 block of North 7th East.

“Officers arrived and extinguished the fire and located a deceased female inside the residence,” he said in a statement. “The Riverton Police Department is working this as a homicide due to facts that I am unable to release at this time.”

In addition, the Riverton Police Department is also currently working a double stabbing that occurred this morning. No other details were released this morning.

Advertisement

County 10 will continue to share updates as information is released related to both cases.