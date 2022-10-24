Three face felony charges for August homicide

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – Three face felony charges for the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey, who was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

Chasity Washington, 36, Kasia Monroe, 31, and Jason Quiver, 41, all face felony charges related to her death.

Advertisement

Just after 4 pm on August 24, Riverton Police Department Officers were dispatched for a fire department assist to the 400 block of N. 7th Street East. They found Dewey inside the residence without a pulse and attempted to resuscitate her to no avail.

Responding officers advised the RPD Detective on the scene that she “appeared to have been beaten up and stabbed,” according to the affidavit.

The coroner’s report confirmed stab wounds to the chest and blunt force trauma to the head were Dewey’s cause of death. They’ve also confirmed her manner of death as a homicide.

Kasia Monroe was sitting outside the residence when officers arrived on the scene. During an interview with her a few days later, she reportedly told the detective she observed Chasity Washington punch Dewey multiple times inside the residence, stab her “with a large kitchen knife,” and kick her in the face, court documents state.

Advertisement

Jason Quiver, who lives at the residence, was also interviewed by the detective. He didn’t name Washington, but stated Monroe and “T” appeared to be friends and referred to one another as “Sis.”

“Based on Monroe identifying Washington, it was my understanding that Quiver spoke of Washington despite not remembering her name at the time of the interview,” the detective stated in the affidavit.

Quiver stated he observed “T” to be holding a knife at one point and saw “T” hit Dewey.

Advertisement

Detectives also interviewed a 31-year-old woman who gave Washington a ride on August 24 to “collect a bag.” According to the court documents, Washington allegedly admitted to this woman that she stabbed “that girl.”

During an October 20 interview with Washington, she admitted to the detective that she entered a residence in Fremont County and took a bag containing firearms from the residence.

During an interview the next day, she admitted to lighting two tires on fire (the one on top of Dewey and the one in the kitchen area) while others were still in the residence.

Advertisement

Washington and Monroe both face accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree, which is punishable by imprisonment of not less than twenty years.

Washington also faces arson in the first degree, which is punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years and up to $20,000. As well as, a firearm theft charge, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Quiver faces a lesser charge, accessory after the fact to murder in the second degree, which is punishable by up to 3 years in prison and up to $3,000.

The three defendants appeared in Riverton Circuit Court on Friday. The cases were bound over to District Court for arraignment.

County 10 will share updates as these cases proceed.