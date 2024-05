Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

Aspyn Coleman-Weisz consistently demonstrates sound judgment in her academic and social life. Whether it’s diligently completing her assignments, offering a helping hand to classmates in need, or choosing to do the right ting. Aspyn’s choices consistently reflect her commitment to excellence and fairness. Her impact is felt in our classroom and school, creating a safe and inclusive environment where everyone feels seen and supported. Way to go, Aspyn!

