2024 Rustler 500 raised around $40k for athletic scholarships

(Riverton, WY) – The Central Wyoming College Rustler 500 Reverse-Raffle Event was held on Friday, April 5. This annual event is an opportunity for one lucky winner to walk away with $10,000, all the while supporting CWC Athletics.

Dean of Students and Athletic Director Steve Barlow said, “The Rustler 500 was a huge success thanks to everyone involved. This event takes a lot of planning and preparation and involves numerous departments here at Central Wyoming College. Student Life and Athletics Assistant Ashley Strickland started this event planning in December upon her arrival here and managed all aspects of this event until the final ticket was drawn. The Booster Club Board, led by President Brittany Yeates, is instrumental in the success of our athletic programs.”

Over 400 people attended the annual fundraising event held in the Rustler gymnasium, which raised roughly $40K for athletic scholarships. The Golden Buffalo and Fremont Therapy Group were event sponsors. Over 43 silent auction items were donated by local Fremont County businesses and individuals.

Barlow continued, “The CWC food court did a great job preparing the dinner and The Derby Club was extremely generous as they donated all proceeds back to athletic scholarships. We were able to give away $10k to our supporters of CWC and Rustler athletics. Local business owner Jennifer Thomas, owner of Double Dutch Design, won the second place prize of $2k and Steve Miller, Riverton, WY resident, won the grand prize of $10k. The highlight of the evening was watching our student-athletes serve and interact with our supporters during the event and hearing the athletes praise Steve Miller for donating $5K of his grand prize back to athletic scholarships.”