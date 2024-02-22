Central Wyoming College Athletics Rustler 500 Reverse-Raffle Event Information

Join us for an evening of entertainment, excitement, and a chance to win fantastic cash prizes, all while supporting CWC Rustler Athletics! Your ticket purchase directly contributes to the continued success of our athletes and athletic programs. Save the date for a great cause!

Friday, April 5, 2024, 6 PM CWC GYM (Doors Open—Dinner begins at 6:30 PM)

Catered by CWC Food Court with bar hosted by The Derby Club (Beer/Wine Cash Bar)

Tickets: $100 (Admits 2 with Plated Dinner–grilled steak, chicken or portobello mushroom)

Dinner served by CWC Student-Athletes.

Can’t attend, don’t worry–you can still WIN Big! Need not be present to win cash prizes.

To get your ticket or more information, call CWC Athletics at 307-855-2260 or visit rustlerathletics.com.

Payout Schedule:

1st ticket – $250.00

Every 20th ticket – $100.00

100th ticket – $250.00

200th ticket – $300.00

300th ticket – $400.00

400th ticket – $500.00

499th ticket – $2,000.00

500th ticket – $10,000.00

Event Entertainment includes trivia, a large silent auction (all items donated by gracious supporters from the community), a money booth, a live cake auction, cash drawings and more!

Contact the CWC Athletics Office to purchase tickets or donate silent auction items.

Rustler 500 Event is Cash/Check only (ATM available on campus).

All proceeds support CWC student-athletes and programs!