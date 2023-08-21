2023 Riverfest/Jurassic Classic had something for everyone this past weekend

(Lander, WY) – Lander event mainstays Riverfest and the Jurassic Classic Mountain Bike Festival combined forces this year for the 2023 festivities, and provided a truly unique experience for both art and cycling aficionados alike, thanks to the Lander Art Center and the Lander Cycling Club (and many more).

(You can hear more about the event from the recent Coffee Time interview with organizers Oakley Boycott and Ami Mcalpin, here.)

Rain didn’t stop attendees from enjoying all the artistic and bike fun in Lander City Park on Saturday, which included: free whet palette classes from Stacy Welles, a DIY clay coaster making studio, hilarious caricature portraits from artist Sarah Frary, various artist booths/vendors, wine from Mulino, beer from the Lander Brewing Company, food trucks, non-alcoholic drinks from Lincoln Street Bakery, strider bike races, a Huffy bike toss competition, some Austin-style blues and funk from Garrett Lebeau, and much more.

Check out some photos from the day's events below! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10