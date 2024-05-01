Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Sam Kucera

Sam Kucera is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. Sam participates in Magic The Gathering. His favorite school subjects are New Media and STEM because he has fun and gets to be creative.

Sam was nominated by Mrs. Kisling: “Sam Kucera is a student who always tries his best no matter what. He is kind, considerate, and strives to do what is right. He is also known to be having lunch with those who need a friend to sit by. I’m so proud of Sam for coming to Shoshoni schools last year and making the effort to become a Wrangler. Your insight and perspectives make us all better.” (Mrs. Kisling)

Sam is the son of Melissa and Seth Kucera.

Advertisement