Mostly sunny, windy conditions for May 1; cold temperatures, showers likely tonight into early Thursday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the first day of May will be mostly sunny, with western winds gusting up to 35 mph starting this afternoon into tonight.

Lipson added that a low pressure center will be tracking east across southern Canada tonight, and will swing a trough of low pressure through the Northern and Central Rockies, which will result in scattered showers tonight, and snow showers after midnight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared there is a slight chance that some showers from the northwest could push into central Wyoming later this afternoon, but any showers would be very brief.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area at 38 and 40 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s and lower 30’s. h/t NWSR