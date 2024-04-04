Wyoming ranks as a good spot for doctors to work

(Wyoming) – There are many pros and cons when it comes to practicing medicine in the state with the lowest population.

However, a new study ranking the best and worst places for doctors in 2024 from Wallet Hub confirms the Equality State is one of the better spots in the country overall for the profession.

Wyoming ranked 15th in the country when it came to overall opportunity and competition for doctors and 21st in medical environment. After all metrics in the study were considered, Wyoming finished as the 16th best state for doctors.

Those number are way up from the same study two years ago, where Wyoming ranked 30th.

Four of our neighboring states ranked 1-4 on the list.

Montana South Dakota Nebraska Utah Indiana

On the other side of the equation, the worst states for doctors included; Hawaii, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York.

For the full WalletHub study, click here!

