Wyoming families spend average of 15% of their income on child care

(Wyoming) – The majority of Wyoming parents who saw this child care headline are likely vigorously shaking their heads in agreement, child care is expensive!

However, according to a new national study from Lending Tree, Wyoming families are spending considerably less on it than many places across the country. That 15% statistic may seem large, but according to their list, that places us as the state with the 42nd highest percentage of income on child care cost.

Wyoming families who pay for child care put an average of 14.4% of their income toward it—$244 a week while earning $1,699

Their list reveals that Nevada is the state where folks spend the most on average, a whopping 32.3% of their income. Our neighbors in Big Sky Country, Montana, spend second-most at 22.6% followed by Louisiana, Texas and Oregon.

Meanwhile, the state that spends the least is Utah at 13.5%, followed by North Dakota, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

For the full Lending Tree study, click here!