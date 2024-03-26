What are Wyoming residents stressing out about the most? Study reveals, it’s work!

(Wyoming) – This won’t come as a shock, but every day life is full of things that stress us out! In different areas of the world, a variety of unique things get under the skin of residents.
Wallet Hub recently released a list of not only the most and least stressed states in the country, but what exactly has every state stressing.
Overall, Wyoming’s stress-level was in the middle of the pack, 23rd out of the 50 states.
By far the leading stressor for Equality State residents though, was work! Wyoming is the second-most stressed state about their jobs, trailing only Alaska. The biggest metric pointing toward work-related issues was their “time spent at work” category, in which Wyoming ranks tied for second with Texas, behind Alaska.
Wyoming ranked 24th in “health and wellness-related stress” and “ 29th in “money-related stress.” We did well, though in “family-related stress,” ranking 44th in the country.
Overall according to the WalletHub list, the most stressed states are; Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico and Arkansas. Least stressed states include; Minnesota, South Dakota, Utah, New Hampshire and Iowa.