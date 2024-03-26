What are Wyoming residents stressing out about the most? Study reveals, it’s work!

(Wyoming) – This won’t come as a shock, but every day life is full of things that stress us out! In different areas of the world, a variety of unique things get under the skin of residents.

Wallet Hub recently released a list of not only the most and least stressed states in the country, but what exactly has every state stressing.

Overall, Wyoming’s stress-level was in the middle of the pack, 23rd out of the 50 states.

Advertisement

By far the leading stressor for Equality State residents though, was work! Wyoming is the second-most stressed state about their jobs, trailing only Alaska. The biggest metric pointing toward work-related issues was their “time spent at work” category, in which Wyoming ranks tied for second with Texas, behind Alaska.

Wyoming ranked 24th in “health and wellness-related stress” and “ 29th in “money-related stress.” We did well, though in “family-related stress,” ranking 44th in the country.

Overall according to the WalletHub list, the most stressed states are; Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico and Arkansas. Least stressed states include; Minnesota, South Dakota, Utah, New Hampshire and Iowa.