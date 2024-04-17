14-year-old Wyoming girl gets huge shopping spree thanks to Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish Wyoming release, for more on the organization and ways to help, click here!

When a Wyoming girl wishes for a shopping spree, you can bet she’s shopping for all her favorite outdoor adventure gear. Fourteen-year-old, Kaydence, from Kemmerer, lives the Wyoming lifestyle to the fullest. She can often be found hunting, fishing, camping, riding bikes, or riding horses in the summer, and snowmobiling in the winter.

At just two days old, Kaydence was life-flighted to Salt Lake City where she would spend the first two weeks of her life in the children’s hospital. Not long after her arrival in Salt Lake, she was diagnosed with a critical respiratory condition. Since then, Kaydence has come a long way in her health and managing her diagnosis. No matter the circumstances, she doesn’t let her condition keep her from living her life to the fullest, especially outside.

“Kaydence is a fun-loving and caring kid and just generally loves to be outside. Although she has been in and out of the hospital throughout her life, she’s doing well and really hasn’t had as many hospital visits that are typically seen in kids with the same condition. We’re proud of her and the strength she has,” says Kaydence’s mom, Carstel.

Fourteen years later, Kaydence would return to Salt Lake City, but for a much different reason. This time, her visit was for her shopping spree wish granted by Make-A-Wish Wyoming. A big factor in Kaydence’s wish decision was that she wanted her younger sister to be a part of it. After debating a few different wish opportunities, she learned not only could her little sister join her, but her whole family could accompany her shopping.

“It was a good time and super fun. It was a good time for my family to smile and have fun together. My sister, parents, grandma, grandpa, aunt and uncle, and cousin were all able to come with us. We went shopping, ate at Red Lobster, and rode in a limo. My favorite part was my family being all together, it was a mixture of emotions,” says Kaydence.

During the shopping spree, Kaydence filled her shopping bags with clothes, shoes, a belt buckle, and an entire snowmobiling set up, complete with a mono-suit, goggles, a safety beacon, and more. She and her family stayed at a snazzy Salt Lake City hotel where she was welcomed with a gift set as she walked into the room. To top it off, Kaydence and her family were chauffeured around the city in a limo lit up with all different colors, decked out with sodas, snacks, and Kaydence’s favorite music. Now, Kaydence is all geared up with outdoor gear and of course, a bit of the girly essentials.

“This wish impacted our family in such a positive way. The limo ride was fantastic and the Make-A-Wish volunteers that spent the day shopping with us were absolutely amazing. They were so interested in Kaydence and her life and just made her feel special. Overall, we had an amazing time the entire time,” says Carstel.

Kids like Kaydence around the state are waiting for the wish of their dreams to come true. Help Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant wishes and inspire hope by donating your dollars or your time at wish.org/Wyoming.