Wyoming Indian remains the lone school ranked in the county

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest basketball rankings courtesy of Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media poll are out. Only one school in Fremont County was ranked this week with three teams total earning votes.

The Lady Chiefs of Wyoming Indian remains as the lone girl’s team to be ranked this week on the girl’s side. They earned two first-place votes but were edged by Tongue River who earned 10 first-place votes in the 2A ranks. Wyoming Indian was the only Fremont County team to receive votes this week.

The Wyoming Indian boys in 2A are ranked third. The Chiefs didn’t earn a first-place vote this week. They are the only Fremont County team to be ranked on the boy’s side this week. Riverton was the only other team to earn votes this week. However, the Wolverines remained out of the 4A rankings this week.

The full rankings can be found at wyopreps.com.