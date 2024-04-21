Smiles: Lander’s Hutchison named WyoPreps ‘Athlete of the Year’ for Nordic skiing

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Lander, WY) – WyoPreps recently announced their first ever “Athlete of the Year” for Nordic skiing, and the winner for the 2023/24 season is Lander Valley High School’s very own Bennett Hutchison.

Hutchison is a senior at LVHS, and according to David Settle’s WyoPreps recap on the honor, he was a “state champion (who) led Wyoming in all-state points in the 2023-24 season,” and also “won a second consecutive state title in the freestyle race at the state championships in February of this year.”

You can read more about Hutchison’s accomplishments in the WyoPreps link above, and you can also hear directly from the athlete of the year himself in their YouTube interview below.

Congratulations, Bennett! Way to represent Fremont County!