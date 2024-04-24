Lander Valley High School to host student showcase on May 2

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School is proud to announce its inaugural Student Showcase, scheduled for Thursday, May 2nd, from 5-7 PM in the LVHS Commons. This event invites the community to witness the diverse talents of our students across various disciplines, including art, music, culinary arts, and industrial technology.

Zach Even, art instructor at LVHS, stated, “Our teachers are thrilled to showcase the remarkable achievements of our students to fellow peers, parents, and the wider community. Many of these projects have been worked on for months, and this showcase provides a platform for our students to engage with others, sharing insights into their creative process.”

Guests can anticipate a display of artistic skills, featuring an array of mediums such as pottery, stained glass, paintings, drawings, and digital art. Industrial technology students will share their detailed woodworking and welding projects from throughout the academic year.

Advertisement

Musical talents will also be showcased, with choir and band students offering a glimpse into their repertoire.

Additionally, culinary delights prepared by our aspiring chefs will be served during the reception, adding a multisensory dimension to the evening.

Taylor Thoman, agricultural/welding instructor at LVHS, shared, “This event will be a great

opportunity to showcase students’ talent and projects from the school year. The goal is to provide an opportunity for the public to share in the success of students and to encourage pride in their accomplishments on a project that they deem quality for the event. The hope is to build more cross-curricular relationships as we work together to celebrate every department’s success, highlight student talent, and to encourage aspirations of creating stronger, more creative, and higher quality projects for future years. Ultimately it will be exciting to see students celebrate the end of the year, their final projects, and to foster stronger relationships within our school and with our community.”

We extend a warm invitation to all members of the community to join us and revel in the extraordinary talents of LVHS students. This event promises to be an inspiring celebration of creativity, innovation, and dedication. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this momentous occasion. Everyone is invited to vote for their favorite projects on display.

Advertisement