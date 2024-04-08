Wind River High School student of the week: Kinzi Albrandt

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Kinzi Albrandt is the daughter of Derrin and Kristi Albrant and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. Kinzi participates in volleyball, National Honor Society, and Upward Bound. Some of her awards include Principal’s List, lettering in volleyball, All Conference Volleyball, State Art Symposium, and The Daniel’s Scholarship. Nominating staff comment that, “Kinzi is an outstanding student. She has always been driven, reliable, and responsible. Her hard work has definitely paid off this year, and we can’t wait to see what Kinzi accomplishes next!” Outside of school, Kinzi is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also works at Midvale and enjoys hanging out with friends. After graduation, Kinzi plans to attend The University of Wyoming to major in Accounting and minor in business finance. Congratulations!