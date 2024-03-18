Wind River High School student of the week: Jason Huelle

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Jason Huelle is the son of Matthew and Bradi Huelle, and is currently a junior at Wind River High School. Jason is heavily involved with Wind River’s FFA Chapter. Not only is he an officer, he is also a member of the livestock judging team and has multiple Supervised Agricultural Experience as well. A few of his awards include Purple Honor Roll, and a 4.0 GPA in his dual credit class through CWC. Nominating staff comment that, “Jason already possesses great time management and is able to balance his school work, extracurricular activities, and his job. He is organized and always puts quality first regardless of what he is doing.” Outside of school, Jason enjoys showing livestock. He has competed at County, State, and National levels. He also raises sheep for younger 4-H members. When he isn’t working in the barn, you can find him helping others, riding horses, or hanging out with his friends. After graduation, Jason plans on attending college out of state to pursue a career in either the medical field or agriculture industry. Regardless, Jason plans on continuing to help younger kids with their livestock projects. Congratulations!