Wind River High School student of the week: Gerilynn Redman

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Gerilynn Redman is the daughter of Gerald Jr Redman and Sheana Fletcher, and is currently a freshman at Wind River High School. Her school activities include sports manager, basketball, and cross country. Gerilynn is also a member of National Honor Society. Nominating staff comment that, “Gigi always comes to class with a willingness to learn. Although quiet at times, Gigi never fails to advocate for herself to seek help from her teachers as needed. Gigi is one of the hardest workers in the room, and she cares deeply for her academics. Additionally, she is always respectful and responsible towards her teachers and peers. We are lucky to have Gigi at Wind River!” Outside of school, she enjoys playing basketball with friends and spending time with family. Gerilynn is a fan of country music, camping, reading, and spending time outdoors. After graduation, she plans on attending college on a basketball scholarship to pursue a career as a physical therapist or nurse. Congratulations!