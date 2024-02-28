Wind River High School student of the week: Emma Miller

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Emma Miller.

Emma Miller is the daughter of Michael and Candace Miller, and is currently a junior at Wind River High School. She has participated in volleyball, basketball, track, Multicultural Club, and pep band. A few of her awards include National Honor Society, lettering twice in all her sports, and attending State Art. Nominating staff comment that, “Emma is outgoing, kind, and determined. She works hard in her classes and all the extracurricular activities she is involved in. Her bubbly personality makes her a joy in the classroom. It’s great having students like Emma!”Outside of school, Emma enjoys working and volunteering at Midvale Fire Department as a cadet. While she isn’t sure where she wants to attend college, Emma plans on pursuing a teaching degree and majoring in art. Congratulations!

