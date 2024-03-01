Wind River High School student of the week: Wambli Romero

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Wambli Romero.

Wambli Romero is the son of Manny and Deanna Romero, and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. He has participated in basketball, football, cross country, and is a member of the Multicultural Club. A few of his awards include 2x Regional Champion and lettering in all three of his sports. Nominating staff comment that, “Wambli displays exceptional sportsmanship and is a natural leader. Besides being a great athlete, he is also dedicated to his academics and shows determination to achieve success.” Outside of school, Wambli enjoys playing basketball and being outdoors. After graduation, he plans on pursuing an automotive degree and playing collegiate basketball. Congratulations!

