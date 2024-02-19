Wind River High School student of the week: Isaac Gardner

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Isaac Gardner.

Isaac Gardner is the son of Taylor and Traci Gardner, and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. He has participated in football, wrestling, track, and Bugs & Bones. A few of his awards include Good Sportsmanship Award, Honor Roll, lettering in all three sports, Track 2x State Placer. Nominating staff comment that, “Isaac is a fierce competitor. He applies himself 100% to whatever the task is at hand, and his dedication has proved itself. We are so proud of him for signing to wrestle at Minnesota!” Outside of school, Isaac is also a member of Rocky Ridge 4H club. After high school, he plans on attending Minnesota West Technical College to become a powerline technician and to wrestle. Congratulations!

