Wind River High School student of the week: Isaac Gardner

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Isaac Gardner.
Isaac Gardner is the son of Taylor and Traci Gardner, and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. He has participated in football, wrestling, track, and Bugs & Bones. A few of his awards include Good Sportsmanship Award, Honor Roll, lettering in all three sports, Track 2x State Placer. Nominating staff comment that, “Isaac is a fierce competitor. He applies himself 100% to whatever the task is at hand, and his dedication has proved itself. We are so proud of him for signing to wrestle at Minnesota!” Outside of school, Isaac is also a member of Rocky Ridge 4H club. After high school, he plans on attending Minnesota West Technical College to become a powerline technician and to wrestle. Congratulations!