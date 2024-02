(Riverton, WY) – It’s Senior Night at Riverton High School! If you can’t make it to Wolverine Gym, we’ve got coverage for you as fans say goodbye to five senior girls and seven senior boys against Rock Springs.

Girls varsity begins around 6:00 p.m. and the boys follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Radio coverage can be heard on 105.1 JACK-FM, while streaming video can be seen on our YouTube channel or in the player below.

Advertisement