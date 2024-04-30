Four Wyoming Cowboys sign NFL undrafted free agent deals

(Laramie, WY) – Four former Cowboys signed as Undrafted Free Agents immediately following the NFL Draft on Saturday evening. Wide receiver Ayir Asante signed with the New York Giants, offensive tackle Frank Crum with the Denver Broncos, linebacker Easton Gibbs with the Seattle Seahawks and tight end Treyton Welch with the Cleveland Browns.



Over the next few days NFL teams will add undrafted signees along with extending invitations to rookie mini-camps, as other Cowboys will look to crack NFL rosters for next season.



Wide Receiver Ayir Asante (New York Giants)



Asante, a native of Franklin Township, New Jersey played one season at the University of Wyoming after transferring in following a four-year career at Holy Cross. He reeled in 21 passes for 372 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. Asante added 17.7 yards per catch last season for the Brown and Gold. He recorded four catches for 52 yards against Hawai’i. He recorded a 66-yard touchdown reception against New Mexico.



Asante was a two-time Second Team All-Patriot League selection prior to coming to Wyoming. He was a Freshman Honorable Mention All-American by Hero Sports, as well. As a Crusader, he logged more than 1,700 yards receiving with 16 touchdowns.



Offensive Tackle Frank Crum (Denver Broncos)



Crum, a Laramie native was a 2023 First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection after helping Wyoming to its first nine-win season since the 1990s. He earned 2022 recognition from Pro Football Focus (Third Team) and Phill Steel (Fourth Team). Wyoming owned a 3-1 bowl record and a 5-1 mark against Colorado State during Crum’s career. Crum started 49 of his 56 games at Wyoming. During his career, Crum helped pave the way for three 1,000-yard rush seasons from Cowboy running backs.



He played in the Hula Bowl earlier this year and participated in the NFL Combine. At the NFL Combine, Crum made a name for himself running a time of 4.94 in the 40-yard dash.



Linebacker Easton Gibbs (Seattle Seahawks)



Gibbs, a native of Temecula, Calif. concluded his Wyoming career ranked No. 8 in school history in total tackles with 362 career tackles. He finished the 2023 season ranked No. 13 among all active Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players in total tackles, with 362. Gibbs was named First Team All-Mountain West Conference in 2023 by MW Coaches and Media, Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele.



Gibbs was also named to Preseason Watch Lists for the Chuck Bednarik Award (Nation’s Outstanding Defender), Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Nation’s Best Defensive Player) and Butkus Award (Nation’s Best Linebacker.) He was also named First Team All-Mountain West in 2022 by MW Head Coaches and Media and Phil Steele.



Gibbs participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star game in January. He also earned a spot in the NFL Combine along with Crum.



Tight End Treyton Welch (Cleveland Browns)



Welch, a native of Buffalo, Minnesota, played five seasons at the University of Wyoming. He started 42 of his 50 games as a Cowboy. Welch finished with 68 catches totaling 874 yards with nine touchdowns. He grabbed a career-high 31 catches last season for the Cowboys for 308 yards and two scores. He added five touchdown receptions for Wyoming during the 2022 season.



He enjoyed back-to-back 300-plus receiving-yard seasons the last two years. Welch was named a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2022 by Pro Football Focus to go alongside being Honorable Mention All-Mountain West each of the past two seasons.



He not only caught passes during his Poke career, but also helped pave the way for three different 1,000-yard rush seasons.



The group joins nine former Pokes who played on NFL rosters last season. Josh Allen quarterbacked Buffalo to its fifth consecutive playoff appearance. Safety Tashaun Gipson , after playing in the Super Bowl with San Francisco, signed with Chicago this offseason. Linebacker Logan Wilson was a stalwart on Cincinnati’s defense. Defensive end Carl Granderson earned a sizable contract extension with New Orleans and made it count this past year. Safety Andrew Wingard participated for Jacksonville alongside linebacker teammate Chad Muma . Safety Marcus Epps made a strong impression on his new team, Las Vegas. Tyler Hall signed in the offseason with Atlanta, and defensive lineman Mike Purcell is looking to resign with Denver, the team he’s been with for the past five season.

