Wyoming football spring game cancelled due to weather forecast

(Cheyenne, WY) – Due to the forecast of rain and a wintry mix on Saturday, April 27 in Cheyenne, the Cowboy Football Spring Game at Okie Blanchard Stadium at Cheyenne East High School has been cancelled.



Instead, Cowboy Football will host an open scrimmage that will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m. inside War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The scrimmage is free and opened to the public with gates opening at 3 p.m. Fans are asked to sit on the east side of War Memorial Stadium.



The Cowboy Joe Club Spring Game After Party at Westby Edge Brewing set for Saturday has been postponed to a later date.

