(WATCH LIVE) Riverton Vs. Lander basketball

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County showdown returns to the basketball court Tuesday night!

Up first, the 5-5 Lander girls play host to the 2-12 Riverton ladies. Varsity tip time is scheduled for approximately 6:00 p.m. Immediately following that, the 7-7 Riverton boys match-up against the 3-7 Tigers.

The Voice of the Tigers, Wyatt Burichka and the Voice of the Wolverines, Jerrad Anderson will be on the call together. You can catch live vide of both games from the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse in the link below or via our YouTube page. Radio coverage can be heard on 105.1 JACK-FM.

Advertisement