(Casper, WY) – Riverton High School basketball is right back on the road Tuesday night after splitting the road trip to Green River and Evanston.

Next up is a conference double-header with Kelly Walsh. Girls varsity is set for 4:30 p.m. with the boys following around 6:00 p.m.

Radio coverage is available on 105.1 JACK-FM and you can watch the game on our YouTube channel and in the player below!

Advertisement