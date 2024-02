(Riverton, WY) – After a nine day competition break, the Riverton basketball teams are back at it Friday night hosting Jackson!

Riverton’s ladies get underway with varsity tip-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m., the boys follow around 7:30 p.m.

Watch tonight’s contests in the video link below, or our YouTube page. You can listen to radio coverage on 105.1 JACK-FM!

Advertisement