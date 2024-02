(Cody, WY) – Riverton boys and girls basketball wraps up the regular season with a trip to Cody Friday night.

The Lady Wolverines square off with the #2 ranked Fillies around 6:00 p.m. and the boys jockey for regional positioning around 7:30 p.m.

Catch both games on our YouTube page, the player below and listen on 105.1 JACK-FM!

