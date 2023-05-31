Two Fremont County schools awarded $100K ‘DON’T QUIT’ state-of-the-art Fitness centers

(Fremont County, WY) – Lander Middle School (LMS) and Arapahoe schools were two of three Wyoming schools, also including Sheridan Junior High School, that were recently awarded $100,000 “DON’T QUIT!” Fitness Centers, thanks to Governor Mark Gordon and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC).

The announcement was made on the Governor’s website on May 31.

“The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Arapahoe School, Lander Middle School, and Sheridan Junior High School the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit,” the Governor’s announcement states. “This year, the NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.

Learn more about the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils here.

“Congratulations to these three schools, whose submissions showed their dedication to student health and well-being,” Governor Gordon said. “I look forward to seeing the results once the fitness centers are complete.”

“We had a tremendous response from schools throughout the great state of Wyoming. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Mark Gordon who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first,” said Jake Steinfeld.

“Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. I’m thrilled to announce that Arapahoe School, Lander Middle School and Sheridan Junior High School are all being awarded a brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers. Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall!”

“Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Elevance Health Foundation and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding,” the announcement further explains. “Fit Supply provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.”

While the official announcement was just made today, folks at LMS have known about the award for a couple weeks when Steinfeld informed them via video chat.

“The kids went crazy when they found out,” LMS educator and Saber News advisor Jan Babits told County 10 when the team visited the County 10 offices a couple weeks ago.

During that visit, Babits shared that the Saber News team was responsible for submitting the following video to the NFGFC fitness center campaign, which ultimately clinched the award.

“We couldn’t have done this without the Saber News team” LMS P.E. educator Buddy Red Bow told County 10 at a recent LMS P.E. department outdoor excursion, one of the types of outdoor education experiences the NFGFC likes to highlight.

Congratulations to LMS, the Saber News team for the video, and to Arapahoe schools for such an amazing opportunity!

