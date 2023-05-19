PHOTOS: Lander Middle School Saber News team toured County 10 offices Tuesday; learned about all things media

(Riverton, WY) – Back in January, the Lander Middle School (LMS) Saber News team, led by advisor and educator Jan Babits, reached out to County 10 reporter/radio host and former LMS paraeducator Vince Tropea to come to the school and speak to students about basic interviewing skills, and to field questions from the team.

The following month, the Saber News crew was able to then stop by the County 10 radio station in Lander, where they got to check out the studios for 97.5 KDLY The Brand and 1330 AM | 107.7 FM KOVE, and even conduct some mock interviews. Photos of the LMS visit and County 10 radio station tour, along with a letter from the Saber News team. h/t Vince Tropea

The gears were then in motion for a tour of the County 10 offices at the Brunton building in Riverton, which the team got to enjoy this past Tuesday.

In addition to touring the building and podcast studio, students heard from radio host and longtime broadcaster Jerrad Anderson, sports writer and videographer Wyatt Burichka, Dead and Gone podcast host and radio operations manager Scott Fuller, and (most importantly) were treated to pizza from County 10 President and CEO Will Hill.

Check out some photos of their trip below! h/t Vince Tropea



The Saber News team’s most recent production can be viewed below, and be on the lookout for some big news from the team in coming weeks!