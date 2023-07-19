Two-day Wind River Youth Summit features workshops, presentations, activities this week in Fort Washakie

The Wind River Youth Summit is ongoing now at Fort Washakie High School, featuring workshops, presentations, and activities for participants ages 12-24.

The theme for the two-day event is, “From Roots to Resilience: Empowering Ourselves and Our Communities for a Better Future.”

Programming takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional evening events planned for both days.

Wednesday

The first evening event is a jingle dress exhibition that begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming Indian High School parking lot in Ethete.

After the exhibition, there will be a screening of the documentary “Who She Is,” followed by a panel discussion with co-directors Jordan Dresser and Sophie Barksdale, as well as Tiara Crawford, granddaughter of Abigail Washakie-Moss.

The film “highlights lives for four women from Wind River in Wyoming caught in the MMIW epidemic in the U.S.,” according to promotional materials for the event.

“The evening event will be a heartfelt tribute to the MMIW epidemic,” organizers said. “Together, we’ll raise awareness, honor the lives affected, and unite as a community to support one another.”

Thursday

The second evening event is a youth talent show that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe.

“Whether you’re a musician, a comedian, a magician, a dancer, or a master of any other art form, we want you to captivate your community with your talents,” organizers said. “This is not just any talent show – it’s a thrilling celebration of the exceptional abilities that reside within the youth of (the) Wind River Reservation. Step onto the stage and let your star power shine through. The applause, cheers, and admiration from the crowd await you, fueling your passion and inspiring your dreams.”

The prize for first place in the talent show is $100, with $75 for second place and $50 for third place.

Vendors are welcome to attend the event at not cost; there will also be door prizes, a job fair and more.

To sign up to perform or participate in this week’s events, contact Cass Burson at 349-6053 or [email protected].