    Multiple fire agencies responded to tractor/grass fire on April 5

    Vince Tropea
    h/t Lander Rural Fire FCFPD

    (Fremont County, WY) – Multiple fire agencies responded to a tractor/grass fire that occurred in the 17 Mile Road area on Friday, April 5.

    A post shared on the Lander Rural Fire FCFPD Facebook page on April 6 states that Fort Washakie Fire, Lander Rural Fire, Morton-Kinnear Fire, and Battalion #1 were all dispatched to reports of a tractor fire that afternoon.

    Heavy winds caused the tractor fire to spread to a hayfield, the post states, but crews were able to extinguish the fire before it reached the nearby river bottom.

    No injuries were reported.

