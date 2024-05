Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

We are so proud of Alice Washakie! She shows up every day and does her best. She is kind, honest, helpful, and always willing to lend a hand to adults or her peers. Alice isn’t afraid to be her fun, funny, hard-working self or ask for help if needed. She is willing to share her thinking in class and step out of her comfort zone by trying new things. Alice is courageous in so many ways!

