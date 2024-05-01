Auction on May 4th, 2024 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Robert Jacob’s Family Trust

Saturday May 04, 2024, at 9:30 am

Location: 15 Saw Buck Trail – Lander

Directions: from Eastern most stop light on Main St, head toward Rawlins & go 4.2 mi; turn right onto Carpenter Rd; go .3 mi to Saw Buck Trail; stay left & you will come to sale site; watch for signs.

Auctioneers Note: There is a variety of merchandise at this sale including camping gear, tack, household, paddle boat, & a 40’ shipping container. Many more items will be added as house & garage are cleaned out. Please park in pasture so neighbors can get in & out of the driveway, thanks & see you there!

All pictures available online at:

www.westlakeauctioneers.com or

facebook.com/westlakeauctioneer

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com