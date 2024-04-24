Activate10: Students in need of formal attire for prom

More

    (Fort Washakie, WY)—Fort Washakie High School’s prom is on Saturday, May 4, and many students need formal attire.

    A teacher is now asking the community for donations of formal wear (dresses, men’s coats, shirts, slacks, ties).

    Donations of attire can be brought to the Fort Washakie High School Office and given to their Administrative Assistant, Lindsay. 

    Donations will be accepted during school hours through Thursday, May 2.

    For more information, call Fort Washakie High School at (307) 332-5983.

