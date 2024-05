107 W Monroe Ave

Riverton

Start Date: 05/03/2024

End Date: 05/04/2024

Start Time: 07:30 am

End Time: 03:00 pm

Chest of drawers, recliner, coffee table, kitchen cabinet open, jewelry, very nice clothes, and lots of miscellaneous items. 2 Households.

