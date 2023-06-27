Locally produced documentary ‘Who She Is” wins Best Animated film at Oregon Documentary Film Festival

(Fremont County, WY) – “Sheila. Lela. Jocelyn. Abbi. These are the women behind the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women epidemic in Wyoming and beyond. Meet them. See them. Say their names. They are “Who She Is”.”

“Who She Is,” a locally made documentary from co-directors Sophie Barksdale and Jordan Dresser, and produced by Caldera productions, recently won “Best Animated Film” at the 2023 Oregon Documentary Film Festival.

The film was also nominated and a finalist for “Most Inspirational Film.”

Advertisement

“We are incredibly honored to have been awarded “Best Animated Film” from the Oregon Documentary Film Festival for Who She Is,” Barksdale told County 10. “We knew from the beginning that we wanted to make this an animated film to bring life and beauty back to the women who have been lost.”

“Co-Director Jordan Dresser and I want to thank the whole team,” Barksdale went on to say, “with a special mention of Jonathan Thunder (Ojibwe) and Tony Elmore, our artists and animators, who worked tirelessly to bring our vision to fruition.”

“Throughout the making of the film, from its inception through completion, we have worked to lift up the voices of the four Indigenous women showcased in Who She Is, Barksdale then added. “This award is such a lovely way to continue to celebrate and honor the women we have lost in our community, and Jordan and I are thrilled to be able to dedicate this award to the families of the women lost to the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) epidemic.”