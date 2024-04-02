Northern Arapaho Business Council welcomes visit from Director Tso of Indian Health Service

(Ethete, WY) – Today, the Northern Arapaho Business Council (NABC) was pleased to welcome Indian Health Service (IHS) Director Roselyn Tso as she toured Wind River Family & Community Health Care. IHS is the primary federal health care provider for American Indians and Alaska Natives.

“IHS is an important partner in our delivery of vital health care services to the Arapaho people,” said the NABC. “We thank Director Tso for her visit and sincere interest in health care services available on the Wind River Reservation.”

Last summer, the Northern Arapaho Tribe was one of only three Tribes with a representative who was invited to provide congressional testimony regarding health care issues across Indian Country. NABC Co-Chairman Lee Spoonhunter, a member of the National Indian Health Board, testified before the U.S. House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs. Co-Chairman urged Congress to bolster IHS funding and combat challenges to Tribal health care, including high staff turnover, aging facilities and other issues.

“It is beautiful to see what the tribe has built in order to expand services for their people,” said Director Tso. “I want to leave IHS in a better place than when I arrived. That means I’m determined to move resources and decision making into the hands of tribes and tribal leaders, where they belong.”

Since 2016, the Northern Arapaho Tribe has operated Wind River Family & Community Health Care independent of IHS. The Center provides primary care, traditional healing, preventive care and wellness to all members of the community.

“We face challenges like all Tribal health care entities. But, we are tremendously proud of the quality services available at Wind River Family & Community Health Care, and glad Director Tso visited to see what we have to offer,” said WRFCHC Director Richard Brannan. “Our physicians, nurses and other health care professionals make a life-saving difference every day – never more so than during the pandemic.”