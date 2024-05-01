JC Isakson to hold basketball camps in Shoshoni, Lander

(Fremont County, WY)—Lander and Shoshoni will host JC Isakson, the University of Providence men’s head basketball coach, for basketball camps in each respective town from May 20 to 24.

This event was organized by Lander boy’s head coach, Stu Mullins, and Shoshoni junior high coach, Jordan Whitener. Stu Mullins Jordan Whitener

“We both share a passion for basketball as our sons are teammates, and I have learned a lot from Stu in a short time,” Whitener said.

The two discussed ideas for putting this camp together and decided they needed to make it happen. Stu contacted JC, and everything transpired from there.

“We’re pretty lucky to have this opportunity,” Whitener continued. “We are pleased to have JC here.”

Both Mullins and Whitener expressed their appreciation to the administrations and districts for their support as well.

Additional details can be found on the flyers below for each respective school and the registration form.

