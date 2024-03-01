‘Spud Fest’, 4-H carnival, cattle auction, fundraisers, and more this weekend in Fremont County!

In like a lion, out like a lamb? Maybe in some places, but here in Fremont County, it’s shaping up to be a nice weekend! Might be some rain on Saturday, but today the sun is shining, birds are chirping, and ice and snow are melting (finally!)…I’m finding I’m able to get away with a warm jacket or sweater in lieu of the big winter coat. It has been nice to take some walks down by the river without having to worry about slips and falls, but now it’s a bit muddy out there, so don’t get stuck!

It’s a might bit cold and windy up at South Pass, and some are still in denial of the inevitable Spring (we have the Rock and Slide Poker Run happening this weekend in Lander)…but there are plenty of indoor activities going on, such as the 4-H Carnival and Spud Fest in Riverton (hooray for taters!), bingo nights, and other fundraisers!

As you’re out and about, check out your local businesses and shops, and grab a bite to eat at your local cafes and restaurants. Supporting our hometown businesses makes our local economies not just survive, but thrive…so grab that sweater or jacket, be safe, drive responsibly…but most of all, have fun!

On Friday…

There’s an awesome event at Baldwin Creek Elementary tonight! Get some Bobcat Bowls, a fundraiser for the Lander Care & Share Food Bank! Ms. Widhalm’s 4th & 5th-grade students made the ceramic soup bowls…soup, salad, and bread for $15 (bring cash or a check; all proceeds benefit the food bank). Baldwin Creek is located at 350 Smith Street. For more information, visit the Lander Care & Share Facebook page.

It’s about the taters! Okay, it’s about a lot more than that…Open Hand Ranch is having its 2024 Spud Fest Potato Bake & Silent Auction tonight at the Chandelle Center. 3445 Chandelle Blvd (off Airport Road) in Riverton. Potatoes, soup, salad, and all the fixin’s, plus… skits, music, door prizes, and a Bake Walk Boogie! Adults are $10, kids ages 5-15 are $7, and kids 4 and under eat free! (A family of 2 adults and 2 children under 14 is $30; table for 8 is $60). Come on out for a fun night and support Open Hand Ranch. Visit their website and Facebook page for more information about the event.

The Literary Rug has another Open Mic Night tonight at Bar 223 (Lincoln Street Bakery). Sign-ups are at 5:30 p.m.; ten spots total. There’s a guitar and a keyboard available; you can also bring your own gear and plug into their sound system. For more information, visit the Literary Rug Facebook page.

The Riverton Senior Center is having Cash Bingo tonight at 7:00 p.m. The cumulative pot is at $1352! The center is Located at 303 East Lincoln. More info on their Facebook page; visit their website for more information on their events and activities and their new March newsletter!

On Saturday….

Make it a Saturday morning ritual to grab your coffee to go and head to the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market from 9:00-11:00 a.m in the Little Wind Building, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Participating vendors donate items to the Door Prize Raffle, so be sure to get your ticket in the jar! Drawing is at 10:45 a.m. For more information, visit the Fremont County Master Gardeners’ website or Facebook group.

The Fremont County 4-H Carnival is this afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Heritage Hall at the Fairgrounds in Riverton. Games and prizes, music, face painting, a cake walk, music, and more…and tickets are just 25¢, or 5 for $1! Bring a non-perishable food item for their food drive. For more info, visit their Facebook page.

Ski, fat bike, run, hike, snowshoe…it’s the 3rd Annual Rock and Slide Poker Ride in Lander today! Registration ($35) is from 9:00 to 11:00 at the Lander Bake Shop, then make your way to the stations in Sinks Canyon throughout the day…turn in your hand at 5:00 p.m. Live music dance party with Strumbucket on the patio! More info on the Lander Presents Facebook page.

If you’re a first responder…the Responder Alliance holding a free “Incident Support for Traumatic Stress” training course this morning from 9:00-1:00 a.m. in the Frontier Ambulance Training Room, 310 North 1st Street, across from Bloedorn Lumber. The 4-hour course is a “comprehensive, proactive approach to managing major incidents.” (I think registration is due today, so click here to sign up and find out more about the course and program.)

In Riverton, it’s the 25th Annual “Cowboy Bulls” Production Sale at the Riverton Livestock Auction. 1490 South 8th Street East (down the road from the Fairgrounds) Selling 372 Rugged High Country Range Bulls! For more information, call (307) 850-2053 or visit the Lucky 7 Ranch Facebook page.

If you got yer tickets…” get yer bibs and overalls and bubba teeth…” and head to the Wind River Gobblers Hunting Heritage Banquet tonight at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., Tickets are $65; couples $100, 17 and under are free! Contact Casey Dickinson (307) 851-5300 for more More information or visit the Wind River Gobblers’ Facebook page.

“Gotta get back in time…” (made ya sing it!) Well, don’t drive 88, but if you got your tickets, there is fun to be had at St. Margaret’s High School Glory Days Dinner Dance fundraiser tonight. Bryce Westlake will be there with County 10’s own Charene Herrera, and there will be tunes by the Split Rock Boys and DJ Harlee Speyer’s “Hits on WheelZ.” (Not sure they still have tickets…last time I heard they only had a few left! I’m sure updated info will be on their Facebook page.)

307 Bar & Grill is having a Bingo Night tonight starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Riverton Country Club located at 4275 Country Club Drive. Cash prizes! Check out their Facebook page for info.

On Sunday…

Are you a woman who owns a small business? The Pioneer Museum celebrates you today with their Women’s Small Business Owners Tea in celebration of Women’s History Month. Come to the museum at 2:00 p.m. for their Discovery Speaker series…learn about historical women who have had an impact on the Lander community, and meet some women who are making history for generations to come. This event is free and open to all women’s small business owners. The museum is located at 1443 W Main Street; for more information about this and other events and activities at the Pioneer Museum, visit their Facebook page.

