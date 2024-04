(Fremont County, WY) – It will be a little warmer today, with another round of showers and thunderstorms across central portions of the area, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Highs today across the 10 range from 47 degrees in South Pass City to 61 degrees in Shoshoni. Check out the graphic below for the highs and overnight lows near you.

It will be warmer again Monday, with continued chances for showers and thunderstorms.

h/t NWSR