Turn your clock back: St. Margaret’s School High School Glory Days Dinner Dance Fundraiser!

Calling all alumni, friends, and community members to join us for a night of pure fun and nostalgia at the 23rd Annual St. Margaret’s School Dinner Dance Fundraiser! This year, we’re turning the clock back to relive the high school glory days and celebrate the unique spirit of each clique that made those years unforgettable.

The fun kicks off Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m. Kai Espresso is catering the 6:30 p.m. meal. Other highlights of the night include live and silent auctions and raffles. Auctioneer Bryce Westlake will be on the mic along with Charene Herrera, MC for the evening. Special Guest at the event will be Bishop Steven Biegler.

Attendees will be able to dance the night away with live music from the Split Rock Boys and fantastic DJ Harlee Speyer “Hits on WheelZ.”

Theme: High School Flashback No matter if you were a brainy bookworm, a spirited jock, a charismatic teacher, a free-spirited skater, a dramatic thespian, a hardworking cowboy, a stylish prep or anything in between – this night is for you! Dress up in your high school persona and let’s recreate the magic of those spirited days.

Ticket Information: Don’t miss out on the festivities! Grab your tickets at the school office or by calling 307-856-5922. It’s a night for everyone, so bring your friends along for an unforgettable experience. Hurry, seating is limited, don’t miss out on our St. Margaret’s School Dinner Dance on March 2!

Live and silent auction items and raffles:

Autographed Josh Allen Buffalo Bills jersey, donated by John Dilday

Veteran and Active Service Gun Raffle: For any military veterans or active service in attendance.

Mystery Gun raffle: Raffle for a mystery gun, annual, donated by Joe and Rose Stanbury, $745 value

Glory Days Car

1-Day Guided Fishing with Josh Wright, Wind River Waterfowl

Deer Hunt on Private Land

Bishop Retreat: One night at Bishop Biegler’s home in Cheyenne, up to 6 people, including dinner and overnight accommodations

Bar O Blade Custom knife, $1800 value, donated by Joe and Rose Stanbury

Photography sessions, original art pieces (various mediums including glass, pottery, and paintings), child’s bike, inflatable rentals, Dale Ernhardt Sr. jacket, hydration therapy… much more.

This isn’t just a fundraiser; it’s a community celebration, and your presence makes a difference. Come support St. Margaret’s, have a blast and make some memories!

Save the date, spread the word, and let’s make the 23rd Annual St. Margaret’s Dinner Dance Fundraiser a night to remember. See you there!